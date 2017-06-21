APD is investigating an early morning shooting. Two in custody

Two men were arrested after a shooting near downtown early Wednesday morning. Around 1:20, officers heard several shots fired in the area of Southwest 10th and South Parker. Police then stopped a car in the 2700-block of 10th that was speeding away from the area where the shots were heard. They found that the car had been chasing an SUV and occupants of both were firing at each other. The SUV has not been found. 25-year old Richard Wilbanks and 25-year old Chace Whisenhunt were booked into Potter County on various charges.