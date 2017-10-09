APD to host Civilian Response to Active Shooter program

The Amarillo Police Department will again host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event, or CRASE, presentation. The class is open to the public and scheduled for 6:30-8:30 Tuesday evening at the Hospitality Room at the Civic Center. The class is designed to teach people what they can do to improve personal safety in the event they are present during an ongoing shooting incident. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Tactics- based concept of “avoid-deny-defend”, often presented in similar programs using the terms “run-hide-fight”, can be used by anyone, at any type of location. There is no cost to attend the presentation and tickets are not needed, but seating is limited to the capacity of the room, about 250 people.