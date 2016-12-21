APD Cracks Down on Traffic Enforcement over Holiday

The Amarillo Police Department is taking steps to keep people safe over the Christmas and New Year holiday season. This year there have been a total of 24 fatal traffic accidents with 29 deaths. Most of those deaths involved impaired drivers and occupants failing to wear seatbelts.

Crime Prevention Officer Jeb Hilton:

The APD will add extra officers in hopes of preventing the number of fatalities from increasing. Remember to make sure children are always buckled safely and that a child under the age of 8 or under 4’9″ tall is required to be in an approved child passenger safety seat system.