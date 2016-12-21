Long exposure to capture the full array of police car lights. 12MP camera.

APD Cracks Down on Traffic Enforcement over Holiday

The Amarillo Police Department is taking steps to keep people safe over the Christmas and New Year holiday season. This year there have been a total of 24 fatal traffic accidents with 29 deaths. Most of those deaths involved impaired drivers and occupants failing to wear seatbelts.

Crime Prevention Officer Jeb Hilton:

The APD will add extra officers in hopes of preventing the number of fatalities from increasing. Remember to make sure children are always buckled safely and that a child under the age of 8 or under 4’9″ tall is required to be in an approved child passenger safety seat system.

Related Content

Electric Rates Increase
These Amarillo Restaurants are Open for Christmas
Weekly Lane Closure Report: December 19 – 25
Center City’s Annual Electric Light Parade C...
Lane Closure Report for November 8th through Novem...
Thursday Veteran Job Fair is Hiring “Red, Wh...
  • Comments

    Comments