APD is asking for help identifying a suspect in a shots fired case from July

Police are asking are asking for help finding a suspect on a shots fired case from July. On the morning of July 29th, officers were called to the 3100-block of Orange street on gunshots heard in the area. While officers were checking the area, a second call came in of a vehicle in that block that had been shot. They found a black Jeep had been struck close to 30 times by bullets. No houses were struck and no injuries were reported. A witness did see a black male wearing brown shorts and a black shirt running from the area right after the gunshots were heard. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.