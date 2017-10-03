Apartment Burglarized on Julian Blvd; 2 Men Sought

Just before 3:00 Monday afternoon, a woman came home to her apartment in the 3100-block of Julian and heard noises from inside. She called out to whoever was there, as no one should have been home. Two men came down the stairs, one a black male about 5’11’ and an asian man about 5’8″ wearing a mask and carrying a gun. She ran and called the police. Officers found 17-year old Desiree Casillas walking away from the apartment when they arrived. She was found to have a warrant for bond surrender on a charge of failure to identify and was booked into Potter County. She is not charged in the burglary. Investigators believe the men entered through the back door and fled before officers arrived. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.