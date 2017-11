Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in Wolflin Square is offering a candy buy-back program benefiting overseas troops for your young trick-or-treaters that hauled in more than they can enjoy. Dentist Jim Kemp says their “Annual Candy Buy Back” is open to everyone…

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics will be giving $2 per pound, for up to three pounds.