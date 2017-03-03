Angry Man Causes Disturbance and Vandalizes Bank

A man who got inexplicably angry in a local bank caused quite the disturbance Friday afternoon. 35-year-old Jason Lee Deloye walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 905 South Fillmore and asked a teller about an opening an account. When she said she would put him in contact with someone who could do that, Deloye started yelling profanity for no apparent reason. While police were responding, they were told witnesses reported a loud sound like a gunshot and someone at the bank said they’d been hit by something in the back. When they arrived, another employee had already asked the man to leave and escorted him outside. Deloye didn’t fire any shots, but he did pick up a large landscaping rock and threw it through one of the windows. The rock did hit a bank employee in the back, but she had no visible injuries but said she would seek medical attention. Deloye was booked for assault causing bodily injury and state jail felony criminal mischief over $5000.