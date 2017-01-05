AMS Help Bring Coats and Blankets to the Homeless

This year Amarillo Medical Service (AMS) will be providing warmth for those who need it during the winter months by helping Yellow City Outreach. On Friday, January 6th and Saturday, January 7th 3:00pm-6:00 pm AMS will be at Blue Sky at I-40/Western collecting coats for Yellow City Community Outreach.

Now, AMS will collect the coats in their well-known blue vehicle. The goal is to fill the truck until it’s completely filled, and if they achieve their goal, AMS will bring another vehicle. Greg White, with AMS, spoke on why they decided to donate their time and resources to help Yellow City.