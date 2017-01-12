Amber Alert Issued for Three Houston Children

The Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert today (January 12th) for three children from Houston. The kids were last seen with 24-year-old Doris Camerena who is possibly driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze with Texas plates: FGJ6333. Five-year-old Isac, three-year-old Aaliyah, and two-year-old Jason Frausto are believed to be in danger. If you have any information about the missing children, call 911, contact your local law enforcement or call DPS at 832-627-1138. You can find pictures of the children and of Camerena on our website, kgncnewsnow.com.

