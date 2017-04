ACTIVE – Apr 05, 2017 at 1:40 PM Issued by Texas Dept of Public Safety AMBER ALERT Abducted Child Zoey Limon Age 13 Years Height 5’2″ Weight 130 Eyes Brown Hair Black Race White/Hispanic Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 01, 2003 Last Seen Merkel, , TX

Apr 04, 2017 at 02:00 PM Additional Information HAS A TATTOO ON WRIST OF “PRINCESS”. POSSIBLE SCARS ON WRISTS AS WELL.