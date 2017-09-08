Amarillo’s Remembrance Memorial For 9/11

The city of Amarillo will hold its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Monday morning.

The event will take place at The Texas Panhandle War Memorial located at 4101 South Georgia Street starting at 8:45 am Monday, September 11th.

The Honor Guard units from the Amarillo Police Department, The Amarillo Fire Department, The Randall County Fire Department, The Randall and Potter County Sheriff’s Office, The Department of Public Safety and other support agencies in Potter and Randall County invite the public to honor the heroes of the events of that fateful day.