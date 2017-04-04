Amarillo’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department Maps Out Plan For The Future

One of the agenda items at Tuesday Night’s City council meeting was an agreement for professional services to develop a blueprint for the Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department.

Floyd Hartman head of the department talks about what the service will provide.

Hartman added that the service will map out a more efficient plan for future roads and development in his department and save taxpayers. The item passed on a 4 -1 vote with Council member Randy Burkett being the only nay cast.