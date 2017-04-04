Amarillo’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department Maps Out Plan For The Future

By David Lovejoy
|
Apr 4, 10:32 PM
Photo Courtesy of News Channel 10 Floyd Hartman -Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department.

One of the agenda items at Tuesday Night’s City council meeting was an agreement for professional services to develop a blueprint for the Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department.

Floyd Hartman head of the department talks about what the service will provide.

Hartman added that the service will map out a more efficient plan for future roads and development in his department and save taxpayers. The item passed on a 4 -1 vote with Council member Randy Burkett being the only nay cast.

 

Related Content

Amarillo City Council Works To Reduce Speed On Son...
The Inn of Amarillo Project Moves Forward
City’s Animal Management & Welfare to H...
Photos Released of Friendly Discount Robber
Borger Educator Indicted and Arrested For Improper...
Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across The Panhandle On...
Comments