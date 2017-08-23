Amarillo Woman Arrested For the Death Of A 3-Year-Old

An Amarillo woman has been charged in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Laura Alethia Garrison, 44, turned herself into Randall County authorities today on charges of injury to a child intentionally causing serious bodily injury.

The child was under Garrison’s care when police were called to the 4000 block of South Bowie on June 8th on a report of a child that was unconscious and not breathing. The 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital and later moved to a hospital in Ft. Worth where he passed away June 10th.

The child’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was performed