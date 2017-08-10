Amarillo Woman Arrested And Charged With Murder Of 8-Month Old Baby

Amarillo Police have arrested and charged a woman in the death of an 8-month old infant.

Shynequa Pollard, 23 was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

On Friday, June 30, the APD was sent to a home at 1100 South Carolina on a call of an unresponsive 8-month-old baby.

Officers say that there was evidence the baby had been injured, and detectives from the Special Victims Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Special Crimes at 378-4268.