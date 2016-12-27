Amarillo Weekly Fuel Update

As the end of the year come near, gas prices continues to increase. According to Gas buddy.com, the average retail gasoline prices in Amarillo have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.08/g. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.28/g.

Including the change in gas prices in Amarillo during the past week, prices on Christmas was 33.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 27.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 16.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 28.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.