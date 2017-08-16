Amarillo Veterans Administration To Hold Choice College Seminar And Town Hall

The Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center’s mission is to help veterans and their families.

One of the biggest road blocks to that care is getting information out to the men and women who have served.

The Amarillo VA will hold its 3rd Choice College Seminar and Town Hall meeting to talk about the options and services available for vets and their loved ones.

Barbara Moore Chief of Community and Patient Relations Service Amarillo VA Health Care System.

In August of 2014, President Obama signed into law the Veterans Access, Choice, and Accountability Act that allows eligible Veterans to receive health care in their communities rather than waiting for a VA appointment or traveling to a VA facility.

Joel Mease Communications Specialist for Community and Patient Relations Service at the Amarillo VA

This event will start with the Choice College Seminar at 4 pm followed by the Town Hall at 5:30. All at the Amarillo College West Campus 6222 9th Street.

For more information contact Joel Mease at 355-9703 ext. 4059