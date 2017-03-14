Amarillo Venom to Give Free Admission in Exchange for Donations to Wildfire Relief

The Amarillo Venom football team will be giving free admission to their game this weekend in exchange for a $5 donation to their wildlife relief fund. While tickets last, they can be picked up at the Civic Center Box or by calling the team’s main office at 806-350-7277. Venom will play against the Dallas Marshals on Saturday with a start time of 7:05 pm and donations will also be accepted at the game. The gates open at 6pm and the first 100 fans will also receive a free t-shirt.