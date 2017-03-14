Amarillo Venom to Give Free Admission in Exchange for Donations to Wildfire Relief

By Julie Thompson
|
Mar 14, 5:51 PM

The Amarillo Venom football team will be giving free admission to their game this weekend in exchange for a $5 donation to their wildlife relief fund. While tickets last, they can be picked up at the Civic Center Box or by calling the team’s main office at 806-350-7277. Venom will play against the Dallas Marshals on Saturday with a start time of 7:05 pm and donations will also be accepted at the game. The gates open at 6pm and the first 100 fans will also receive a free t-shirt.

