Amarillo VA Takes Month To Focus On Suicide Prevention

The Amarillo Veterans Affairs Health Care System keeps the need of vets and their families as the number one priority.

In the month of September, suicide prevention is the main focus.

Recent figures show that in 2016 the number of vets taking their own lives dropped from a high of 22 down to 20.

Kristell Brinkman Suicide Prevention Coordinator for the Amarillo VA on some of the factors that contribute to the problem.

If you are a vet or the friend or family member of one that needs help.

Contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1 800 273 TALK, the line is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.