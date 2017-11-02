Amarillo VA Set To Host Open House

November is a month we recognize the men and women who have served this country.

To get it started The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting an open house for any and all Veterans in the Amarillo area interested in learning more

about VA benefits.

Topics to be addressed include Healthcare, My Health eVet, Patient Advocacy, Billing and travel, mental health, the Choice program and more.

The Open House kicks off Friday from 4 till 5:30 pm in the lobby of the Thomas E. Creek VA Health Care System located at 6010 Amarillo Boulevard West.