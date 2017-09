The Amarillo Veterans Affairs Health Care System is looking for a few good men and women.

Tuesday, September 19th the VA is holding an open house from 9 am till 2, looking for Physicians, Advanced Practice Nurses, and Physician Assistants.

The event will be located in building 9, the human resources department located at 6010 Amarillo Boulevard

For more information, you can contact the Amarillo VA at 806 355-9703 extension 7300