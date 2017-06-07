Amarillo VA To Host First Pride Celebration And Resource Fair

The Amarillo Veterans Health Care System has a mission to take care of the needs of all who have served. Thursday a special event will address the LGBT vet and their families.

Rosalinda Heider coordinator of the LGBT program for the VA is excited to host their first Pride Celebration and Resources Fair.

Amarillo Vet Center, Paso, The VA Women’s Clinic and the mental health department along with other community resources will be on hand.

The event starts at 10:30 am June 8 on the VA front lawn located at 6010 W Amarillo Blvd. for more information contact The VA veteran care coordinator at 355-9703

COMPLETE INTERVIEW: With Rosalinda Heider LGBT coordinator Amarillo Veterans Health Care System