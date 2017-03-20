Amarillo VA Host Choice College and Town Hall

The Amarillo Veterans Affairs Health Care system held a Choice College and Town Hall meeting Monday evening to inform vets about health care options and give them a platform to get answers about any topic concerning the local VA. The Veterans Choice Program provides funding for the VA to purchase care for Veterans in the local community when it is available.

Congress enacted the Veterans Choice Program in 2014 through the Veterans Access, Choice and Accountability Act. This Law provides funding for VA to purchase care for Veterans in the local community when it is available. There are several parts to the program and Veterans may qualify for one or more at any given time.

Barbara Moore Chief of community and patient relations.

VA leadership led a forum of key personnel from the Amarillo VA to allow Veterans and other stakeholders an opportunity to ask questions and get information about VA programs and services. It is important that all Veterans in the high plains area are aware of the opportunity to learn, ask and receive information about the health benefits they have earned.

Liz Lowery Acting director of the Amarillo VA says that town hall meetings are a way for them to know what is most important to vets and their families. The one thing she stresses is getting them the care they need.

This was the first time for a Choice College program and the VA hopes to have more, while Town halls are held quarterly.

For additional information and more event details, please contact Barbara Moore at

806-356-3737 or via email at Barbara.moore3@va.gov.