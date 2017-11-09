Amarillo V.A. Host 10th Welcome Home Celebration For Vets

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host the 10th Annual Welcome Home Celebration at the Rex Baxter building on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

This event focuses on honoring area Veterans and families, including those who have served in the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The celebration begins at a new time 1:00 pm. You can enjoy free food from United Supermarkets, music and door prizes. In the Children’s area will have the Amarillo Fire Department Kid Safety House, games, a bounce house, and painting.

Experts will be on hand to answer any question a Veteran may have about benefits they have earned through their military service.

For more information on the Welcome Home Celebration, contact 806-355-9703 ext. 7112 or ext. 7811.