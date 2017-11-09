Amarillo V.A. Host 10th Welcome Home Celebration For Vets
By David Lovejoy
|
Nov 9, 2017 @ 5:49 PM

The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host the 10th Annual Welcome Home Celebration at the Rex Baxter building on the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

This event focuses on honoring area Veterans and families, including those who have served in the most recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The celebration begins at a new time 1:00 pm. You can enjoy free food from United Supermarkets, music and door prizes. In the Children’s area will have the Amarillo Fire Department Kid Safety House, games, a bounce house, and painting.

Experts will be on hand to answer any question a Veteran may have about benefits they have earned through their military service.

For more information on the Welcome Home Celebration, contact 806-355-9703 ext. 7112 or ext. 7811.

