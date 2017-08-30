Amarillo TxDOT Sending Team to South Texas

With historic rainfall and dangerous flooding that continues to happen in South Texas the Amarillo district of TxDOT was told to be on standby with volunteers and equipment that may be needed to help. As of Wednesday afternoon, an 11-man crew led by Potter County Maintenance Section Supervisor Brent Lane were sent out with another crew expected to head out Thursday, August 31st. While some of the roads around south texas have reopened, there are still over 500 roads that are still flooded and travel in these areas is not advised due to rapidly changing water levels.

Sonja Gross with TxDOT on how these teams will be helping in the area.

Last Friday, Traffic Systems Specialist Kevin Wilcox joined a crew in Abilene to assist in the San Antonio Area. District Director of Operations Blair Johnson is in Austin assisting the TxDOT State Emergency Operations Center and Safety Officer JJ Thomas Jr is in Yoakum Area.