The City of Amarillo’s Information Technology Department is looking to the community for ideas as they work to redesign the city’s website. As part of Blueprint for Amarillo, the city’s online presence was identified as an area of opportunity to better deliver services to residents, visitors, and employees.

IT Director, Rich Gagnon:

To tell the city how you think the website can be improved, go to amarillo.gov/WesbsiteSurvey.