The Amarillo Police Departments Tactical units have surrounded an Amarillo home where a wanted man believed to be armed is refusing to come out, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

Officers were first dispatched to the 800 block of North Forest around 4 p.m.

Officials did not release the nature of the suspect’s warrants.

Forest is blocked from Amarillo Boulevard north as of 5 p.m. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.