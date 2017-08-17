Amarillo I.S.D. Special Meeting Addresses Expansion Of The ACE Scholarship Program

The Amarillo Independent School Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss possible action related to the expansion of and participation in the ACE Amarillo Scholarship Program.

Started by the Amarillo Area Foundation, Amarillo College and West Texas A&M in partnership with A.I.S.D., The program allowed students of Palo Duro High school an avenue to higher education. In 2002 Caprock High was added and in 2009 three elementary schools in the Tascosa High cluster joined.

Dr. Russel Lowery-Hart President of AC talks about the importance of expanding the program to all of the Amarillo high schools.

The new Ace program would apply to all high schools in the A.I.S.D.

Lowery-Hart on the benefits of ACE

ACE is a“last money in” scholarship program, meaning all federal and private aid is applied prior to awarding of ACE funds. Students are required to maintain at least an 85-grade point average, a 95% attendance record, and appropriate behavior while attending high school.

Complete Interview with Dr. Russel Lowery-Hart President of Amarillo College: