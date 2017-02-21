Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs Celebrates Fourth Year and 500th Client

The Amarillo Recovery from Alcohol and Drugs (ARAD) organization is celebrating their fourth year, and it happens to coincide with their 500th client. We spoke with Board Chair Dr. Perry Gilmore about what exactly ARAD does.

ARAD provides transportation to and from the shelters, lunch, and treatment for 16 clients at a time. They are also taken to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in the evening. 68% of the program’s clients stay through graduation, and of the 70% of clients they were able to contact two months after the program, 99% of them are sober.

The program has also saved taxpayers money over their four year time. Their graduates reduce their arrests after treatment by 87%m and hospitalizations decreased by 12%.