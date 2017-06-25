Amarillo Ranks Well In “Best Cities For First Responders” Report

Amarillo lands high on the list as a prime area for first responders to live and work. In the 3rd annual “Best Cities for First Responders” report by consumer research website, Goodcall.com. Amarillo ranked 5th for best small cities and 87th overall out of 835.
Michelle Billick with Good call talks about why Amarillo did so well.
Billick added that job availability, plentiful amenities, educational attainment, and low unemployment and crime rates helped in boosting the city’s ranking.
Complete Interview with Michelle Billick of Goodcall.com
BestCitiesFirstResponders2017
2017 Best Cities for First Responders
|Rank
|City
|Population
|Salary Comparison*
|Job Availability per 10,000 residents
|Cost of Living
|Amenities Per 1,000 Residents
|Restaurants Per 1,000 Residents
|Crime Rate per 1,000 Residents
|1
|Bay City, MI
|33,921
|179%
|1.18
|76.5
|0.56
|2.86
|38.10
|2
|Portage, MI
|48,180
|174%
|1.04
|90.1
|0.37
|2.91
|30.70
|3
|Easton, PA
|26,916
|143%
|2.23
|87
|0.41
|3.94
|21.76
|4
|Decatur, IL
|72,856
|161%
|1.10
|76.5
|0.32
|2.17
|37.80
|5
|Kalamazoo, MI
|76,040
|174%
|0.66
|78.4
|0.58
|2.49
|46.47
|6
|Cumberland, MD
|21,242
|154%
|2.82
|84
|0.36
|2.82
|73.35
|7
|Lima, OH
|37,875
|156%
|1.32
|79.4
|0.24
|1.87
|65.86
|8
|Parkersburg, WV
|30,986
|148%
|0.65
|80.2
|0.87
|4.03
|36.62
|9
|Highland, IN
|25,079
|152%
|1.20
|100.1
|0.28
|2.35
|25.02
|10
|Elmhurst, IL
|44,559
|152%
|2.24
|137.6
|0.54
|2.36
|10.81
|11
|Monterey, CA
|28,340
|206%
|1.06
|190.6
|1.20
|5.43
|39.80
|12
|Merrillville, IN
|37,153
|152%
|1.08
|95.2
|0.27
|3.07
|34.66
|13
|Belleville, IL
|42,035
|130%
|1.43
|80.3
|0.52
|3.28
|44.91
|14
|Olympia, WA
|50,294
|178%
|0.99
|116.4
|0.48
|4.08
|50.37
|15
|York, PA
|43,997
|148%
|1.36
|79.9
|0.30
|2.50
|39.30
|16
|Greenville, TX
|26,520
|141%
|2.26
|83.3
|0.26
|2.19
|38.23
|17
|Vernon Hills, IL
|24,802
|152%
|1.21
|128.1
|0.77
|3.67
|20.21
|18
|Beaumont, TX
|118,110
|142%
|1.02
|83.2
|0.39
|2.12
|50.39
|19
|Jamestown, NY
|30,076
|137%
|1.33
|78.4
|0.60
|2.29
|41.27
|20
|St. Charles, IL
|30,362
|152%
|0.66
|119.8
|0.89
|3.39
|12.81
|21
|Grand Junction, CO
|60,345
|154%
|0.99
|99.7
|0.45
|2.93
|48.42
|22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|304,385
|134%
|1.08
|88
|0.54
|3.93
|39.31
|23
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|52,916
|161%
|0.76
|126.3
|0.91
|2.55
|29.32
|24
|Madison Heights, MI
|30,200
|124%
|1.66
|85.7
|0.43
|3.01
|20.13
|25
|Salem, VA
|25,432
|119%
|3.93
|88.7
|0.51
|3.07
|21.13
|26
|Roseburg, OR
|19,446
|151%
|1.54
|103.3
|0.67
|5.35
|56.51
|27
|New Braunfels, TX
|69,923
|149%
|0.72
|99.7
|0.53
|2.72
|32.53
|28
|Lynchburg, VA
|79,812
|121%
|1.88
|85.8
|0.41
|2.49
|24.84
|29
|Seguin, TX
|27,860
|149%
|0.72
|91.7
|0.39
|2.55
|39.16
|30
|Weslaco, TX
|39,484
|142%
|1.27
|82.7
|0.30
|1.92
|59.72
|31
|San Fernando, CA
|24,927
|180%
|1.20
|133.4
|1.23
|2.17
|24.29
|32
|Lake Worth, FL
|37,490
|161%
|1.07
|94.2
|0.48
|1.55
|65.49
|33
|Michigan City, IN
|30,969
|165%
|0.65
|85.2
|0.29
|2.91
|51.94
|34
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|47,329
|173%
|1.27
|183
|0.44
|3.91
|43.23
|35
|Wellington, FL
|62,562
|161%
|0.96
|126.7
|1.04
|1.68
|20.32
|36
|Williamsport, PA
|29,208
|134%
|0.68
|87.3
|0.45
|3.15
|35.27
|37
|Battle Creek, MI
|51,597
|134%
|1.16
|78.8
|0.39
|2.44
|44.04
|38
|Abilene, TX
|125,876
|140%
|1.11
|87.8
|0.41
|1.92
|49.00
|39
|Roselle, IL
|22,276
|152%
|0.90
|114.7
|0.22
|2.42
|7.27
|40
|Santa Cruz, CA
|64,212
|199%
|1.25
|207.7
|0.53
|3.30
|63.36
|41
|Evansville, IN
|117,679
|139%
|0.59
|83.6
|0.50
|3.14
|57.05
|42
|Great Falls, MT
|58,457
|176%
|0.34
|95.4
|1.23
|3.13
|47.58
|43
|Chillicothe, OH
|23,570
|126%
|1.70
|86.1
|0.38
|3.61
|84.49
|44
|Westerville, OH
|38,679
|137%
|1.03
|102.2
|0.28
|2.59
|20.19
|45
|Bryan, TX
|82,106
|148%
|0.85
|90.7
|0.23
|1.57
|35.78
|46
|Grayslake, IL
|21,358
|152%
|0.47
|108.8
|0.61
|2.34
|16.25
|47
|Monrovia, CA
|37,460
|180%
|1.07
|168.5
|0.43
|2.72
|19.91
|48
|Henderson, KY
|30,069
|139%
|1.00
|84.6
|0.33
|2.36
|29.56
|49
|Evans, CO
|21,887
|156%
|1.83
|102.9
|0.05
|0.55
|21.47
|50
|Boca Raton, FL
|93,226
|161%
|0.43
|123.7
|1.06
|3.66
|26.05
|51
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|27,888
|152%
|0.72
|138.4
|0.39
|2.12
|10.73
|52
|North Miami Beach, FL
|43,974
|161%
|0.68
|102.4
|0.36
|2.77
|44.15
|53
|Redding, CA
|91,579
|200%
|0.55
|109.1
|0.33
|2.44
|51.98
|54
|Pleasantville, NJ
|22,367
|199%
|0.45
|90
|0.45
|1.52
|27.10
|55
|Waco, TX
|132,342
|142%
|0.53
|80.9
|0.36
|2.37
|42.67
|56
|Palm Springs, CA
|47,367
|172%
|1.06
|125.7
|0.80
|3.86
|69.81
|57
|Laguna Hills, CA
|31,747
|180%
|0.63
|191.7
|0.35
|2.83
|18.14
|58
|Walnut, CA
|30,242
|180%
|0.99
|194.8
|0.23
|1.55
|11.59
|59
|St. Louis, MO
|315,685
|130%
|1.33
|85.2
|0.44
|3.11
|81.33
|60
|Englewood, NJ
|28,545
|143%
|1.75
|135.9
|0.67
|2.10
|17.40
|61
|Beverly Hills, CA
|34,866
|180%
|0.57
|585.5
|24.84
|5.28
|38.08
|62
|Corvallis, OR
|55,783
|193%
|0.54
|126
|0.39
|2.56
|29.31
|63
|Laguna Beach, CA
|20,915
|180%
|0.48
|384
|1.10
|4.88
|27.00
|64
|Kingman, AZ
|28,916
|151%
|0.69
|87
|0.28
|2.25
|53.05
|65
|Niles, IL
|31,069
|152%
|0.64
|120.4
|0.32
|4.28
|18.64
|66
|Kalispell, MT
|24,681
|136%
|0.81
|100
|1.05
|3.77
|69.35
|67
|DeLand, FL
|30,186
|124%
|1.99
|93.9
|0.70
|3.01
|51.32
|68
|Prattville, AL
|34,190
|128%
|1.75
|91.5
|0.35
|2.08
|34.21
|69
|Paramus, NJ
|26,972
|143%
|1.48
|170.5
|0.93
|5.52
|40.00
|70
|Southfield, MI
|73,177
|124%
|0.96
|89.4
|0.37
|2.99
|28.52
|71
|Burlingame, CA
|30,464
|151%
|0.98
|402
|0.72
|4.23
|32.37
|72
|Wilmington, DE
|71,957
|139%
|0.97
|95.6
|0.72
|2.68
|61.52
|73
|Kearney, NE
|34,273
|127%
|0.88
|96.7
|0.67
|3.18
|26.21
|74
|Prescott, AZ
|41,891
|142%
|0.72
|117
|0.60
|2.98
|28.94
|75
|Wausau, WI
|39,091
|115%
|0.77
|85.1
|0.64
|2.63
|22.13
|76
|Lake in the Hills, IL
|29,368
|152%
|0.68
|111.1
|0.27
|0.99
|5.13
|77
|Eagle Pass, TX
|28,769
|146%
|1.04
|88.6
|0.28
|1.95
|37.92
|78
|Pensacola, FL
|53,202
|113%
|2.63
|86.8
|0.47
|3.68
|52.45
|79
|Mansfield, OH
|46,824
|126%
|1.07
|79.3
|0.34
|2.18
|62.18
|80
|Columbus, IN
|45,981
|133%
|0.65
|92
|0.39
|3.35
|45.99
|81
|Anderson, IN
|55,884
|129%
|0.72
|75
|0.41
|2.40
|43.27
|82
|Amarillo, TX
|199,651
|165%
|0.30
|83.3
|0.37
|2.17
|53.06
|83
|Midlothian, TX
|22,902
|141%
|1.31
|107.5
|0.17
|1.48
|13.79
|84
|Delaware, OH
|37,690
|137%
|0.80
|96.5
|0.27
|2.15
|26.66
|85
|Menlo Park, CA
|33,456
|151%
|0.90
|429.7
|0.54
|2.90
|19.27
|86
|Port Arthur, TX
|55,345
|142%
|0.90
|78
|0.16
|1.52
|50.63
|87
|Pompano Beach, FL
|107,771
|161%
|0.84
|102.2
|0.49
|2.12
|52.67
|88
|San Luis, AZ
|31,529
|143%
|2.22
|90.6
|0.03
|0.44
|14.68
|89
|Council Bluffs, IA
|62,610
|140%
|0.64
|84.3
|0.32
|2.12
|59.40
|90
|Des Plaines, IL
|58,726
|152%
|0.68
|114.5
|0.26
|2.66
|11.59
|91
|Lebanon, PA
|25,534
|169%
|0.39
|88.7
|0.23
|2.11
|29.34
|92
|Ashland, KY
|22,868
|107%
|1.31
|79.1
|0.31
|3.59
|50.35
|93
|Scranton, PA
|77,112
|131%
|0.52
|79.8
|0.30
|2.70
|30.54
|94
|Orlando, FL
|270,917
|135%
|1.00
|96.3
|0.60
|3.29
|69.56
|95
|Gainesville, GA
|38,713
|118%
|4.39
|95.3
|0.52
|3.44
|40.46
|96
|Oak Park, MI
|29,742
|124%
|1.34
|83
|0.07
|1.41
|21.66
|97
|Helena, MT
|30,573
|126%
|0.98
|104.8
|1.50
|4.09
|47.66
|98
|Knoxville, TN
|185,312
|114%
|1.13
|81.4
|0.42
|3.52
|69.29
|99
|Wheeling, WV
|26,344
|106%
|1.52
|88.6
|1.21
|3.64
|29.76
|100
|Woodstock, IL
|26,085
|152%
|0.38
|101.3
|0.31
|2.07
|14.73