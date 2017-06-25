Amarillo Ranks Well In “Best Cities For First Responders” Report

Amarillo lands high on the list as a prime area for first responders to live and work. In the 3rd annual “Best Cities for First Responders” report by consumer research website, Goodcall.com. Amarillo ranked 5th for best small cities and 87th overall out of 835.

Michelle Billick with Good call talks about why Amarillo did so well.

Billick added that job availability, plentiful amenities, educational attainment, and low unemployment and crime rates helped in boosting the city’s ranking.

Complete Interview with Michelle Billick of Goodcall.com

BestCitiesFirstResponders2017

2017 Best Cities for First Responders