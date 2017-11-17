Amarillo Police On The Hunt For Armed Suspect
By David Lovejoy
Nov 17, 2017 @ 2:10 PM
The Amarillo Police Department is looking for an armed suspect wanted in connection with a shooting.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:44 Friday morning in the 1600 block of South Hughes.

Neighbors in the area heard gunshots and called the police. Officers then found a 26-year-old female dead inside a home.

The APD described the suspect as a black male, 5’7 and 165 pounds, he was last seen wearing a red cloth on his head, a white t-shirt and tan pants. Officials believe the suspect fled the scene by foot.

If you see someone matching this description, call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038.

