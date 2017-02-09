Amarillo Police Department’s New Neighboor Hood Officer Patrol Unit Hits The Streets

The Amarillo Police Department’s newest unit will hit the streets this week. The Neighbor Hood Officer Patrol unit’s main mission will be getting to better know the community they serve, and to be more accessible. APD Officer Jeb Hilton said patrols will start in North Heights, the Wesley community center, San Jacinto and in South Lawn and then once this unit begins to expand; they will go out to other neighborhoods. Chief Ed Drain, a big proponent of community policing hopes the unit will help with improving the relationships between the police department and the citizens and build a few new ones. Hilton says “Right now the neighborhood patrol officers are answering calls within a half mile radius of their stations. If it’s something that’s a neighborhood problem like tires being thrown out on the side of the road or junk cars, they’re going to go and they’re going to talk with people and work on getting stuff like that removed,” The officers will be on bicycles if weather permits and will also work on drug houses, and different characteristics in neighborhoods that are “lowering the quality of life in our community” Hilton added.