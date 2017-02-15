Amarillo Police Department Youth Explorer Group To Hold Open House

The Amarillo Police Department’s explorer program is designed to give youth an insight into what it takes to be one of the city’s finest. An open house will be held Thursday at the civic center from 6 till 8 pm to let the community see just what the group is about. APD Assistant Chief Colonel Martin Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld added that anyone interested in a career in law enforcement between the ages of 14 to 20 who have completed the eighth grade, is willing to be a leader among peers and in your community and set a good example of citizenship should attend this event. The Amarillo Police Department will also have recruiters on site to talk with those interested in a career in law enforcement. For more information contact Colonel Birkenfeld at 806 -378-4252 or on Facebook at Amarillo Police Explorers