Amarillo Police Department Will Be Able To Process Drug Evidence Faster

The Amarillo Police Department will now have a more effective and streamlined way to process narcotic evidence. Tuesday night the City council voted to contract with the DPS lab to have a dedicated chemist to work just on APD drug cases.

Sgt. Brent Barbie with the department

Barbie said by being able to work cases through the system faster, officers can dedicate more time to policing drug offenses.

Sgt. Barbie added that the chemist will not be an employee of the APD; therefore the city and the department will not have to take on the cost to maintain or staff a stand-alone lab.