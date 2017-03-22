Amarillo Police Department Release 2016 Report On Racial Profiling

The Amarillo Police department released their 2016 report on racial profiling. The report looks at many areas like the population of the city and its breakdown by ethnic groups. Sergeant Brent Barbee with the APD explains the purpose and meaning of the information.

Barbee added that the APD works hard to eliminate any cases of racial bias through continuous training of their officers and that if a citizen feels they have been treated unfairly to file a complaint with the department, which will be investigated fully.

Chief Ed Drain of the APD says the best way to handle an encounter with an officer is to comply then complain. Meaning that during the contact with APD follow all instructions and afterward if you feel you have been treated unfairly file a complaint with the department and it will be investigated thoroughly.