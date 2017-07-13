Amarillo Police Department Holds Award Ceremony

The Amarillo Police Department handed out several awards to deserving officers and civilian employees Thursday afternoon. Chief Ed Drain said that every quarterly awards ceremony since he has been chief; officers with the APD have been honored with saving lives and that shows the quality and commitment of the men and women who serve our community.

Officer Matthew Brown and Officer John Chapman were awarded the Department Citation award for their work in getting four home invasion suspects off the streets.

Officer Andrew Kreusel, Corporal Evan Burner, Officer Christopher Davis, Officer Amanda Williams, Officer Christopher Kidd and Corporal Thomas Newton were all awarded APD Lifesaving Awards.

Beth Thurmon and Christina Harrison were awarded the APD Education Award for receiving their Associates Degree.

Tammy Peavey was awarded the APD Service citation for 20 years of service to the department.

On January 16th, 2017 Officer Christopher Kidd and Corporal Thomas Newton responded to a gunshot call and found a victim with a wound to the chest. Officer Kidd used a plastic bag to cover his hands and apply immediate pressure to the wound. Corporal Newton used saran wrap to make a dressing and then inserted his finger into the wound to stop the bleeding. The actions of these two APD officers were paramount in saving the victims life.

Newton talked about what he likes about being an officer and the esprit de corps of the department.