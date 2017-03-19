Amarillo Police Department to conduct a quality of service survey, your participation appreciated!

Beginning Monday, the Amarillo Police Department is asking citizens to take part in the department’s first ever survey to see what the public thinks about the quality of service provided by the APD. The survey consists of 16 questions and takes about 5 minutes to complete. It will be available online through next Monday the 27th. You can also take the survey on a paper form by going to the Police Department on southeast 3rd. You can also go to any public library and use a direct link to the survey on their public computers.