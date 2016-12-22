Amarillo Police Change Funeral Escort Policy

The Amarillo Police department is changing its policy on funeral escorts; Chief Ed Drain cites a lack of vehicles as the issue. The APD will supply escorts for services before 1 pm weekdays and on weekends.

Chief Ed Drain said “I realize it’s a tradition here in Amarillo for having funeral escorts,” we will work with the funeral homes to get as many as those in as we can. My first priority is to make sure I have enough officers to respond to emergencies and to answer calls for service.”

Bart Boxwell with Boxwell Brother Funeral home here in Amarillo agrees with the Chief “We understand change is inevitable,” said Boxwell. “We support the chief and the police department. What they say are the new guidelines we will adhere to.”

Boxwell added that the escort was never a free or complementary service and that a fee was paid to off-duty officers to provide it. Boxwell said that most customers opt out in order to curb cost.