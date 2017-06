The need for blood rises with the temperature. That need and the want to give back to the community is why Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has teamed with Coffee Memorial Blood Center for a donation drive.

Courtney Schneider office manager for AOMS

The event will go until 5 pm tonight through the rear entrance of the business. In honor of June being National Dairy Month every donor will receive a coupon for a FREE gallon of milk and a pint of ice cream.