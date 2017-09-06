Amarillo Office of Emergency Management Introduce New App Partnership.

The Office of Emergency Management along with the Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department TxDOT and The National Weather Service hosted a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a new emergency service called FAST or, Flood Alert Strike Team, and a new app that they are partnering with called “ping4alarts” that will send out alerts depending on your location.

Director of Emergency Management Chip Orton about the app.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play free of charge but it is recommended to have running in the background.