Amarillo NAACP To Hold A.I.S.D. Candidates Forum

Saturday morning the Amarillo Branch NAACP is giving you the chance to hear from those seeking a seat on the Amarillo Independent School Board. A candidate’s forum taking place at the Amarillo Downtown Library starting at 10 am will focus on recent efforts to bring a neighborhood school back to the North Heights community, diversity training, and a more diverse staffing hiring practices for the district.

Amy Taylor community liaison for the NAACP tells why this type of event is vital for the city.

Taylor added that issues of race in the school district affect the community as a whole and that it is key to elect individuals who will address them with an open and fair mind.