Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson Talks About Water, Dumpsters And Golf

Amarillo Mayor Ginger was a guest on NewsDay Amarillo with Tim Butler & Kelli DeAngelo Monday morning. In light of the mass shooting in Sutherland, Texas on Sunday, we talked to Mayor Nelson about how the Amarillo Police Department trains for this kind of situation.

We also talked to Mayor Nelson about how water rates are set in Amarillo.

Mayor Nelson talked about the possibility of changing residential and business trash dumpsters from metal to plastic.

The Mayor also talked about rising rates at the city golf courses.

The next Monday With Mayor Nelson will be on NewsDay Amarillo Monday, December 4th from 7-8am. If you have a question, you can email it or call in during that show.