Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson Meets With Governor Greg Abbott

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson was in Austin Thursday afternoon to meet with Governor Greg Abbott to discuss legislation affecting Texas cities during the 30-day special session of the Texas Legislature.

Mayor Nelson talks about the main topics discussed.

The mayor added that it’s vitally important that our leaders at the highest levels listen when we have concerns about legislation in Austin or Washington D.C. that affects us at the local level.

Eighteen Texas mayors signed a letter asking to meet with Governor Greg Abbott to express their support for local control and the flexibility to manage their own budgets, improve infrastructure, and provide critical services like public safety.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo met with Abbott Thursday to talk about property tax rates and limiting annexation authority.

Mayor Nelson on her overall impression of the meeting.

Nelson said that she certainly understands the Governor’s desire to reign in sky-high property taxes, but does not believe that one size fits all in this situation

“Amarillo’s property tax rate is approximately .35 cents per $100 of valuation, which is by far one of the lowest in the state. There are comparable cities with more than double Amarillo’s property tax rate and as such we should not be lumped in the same category”.

The Mayor says that she would continue to advocate for Amarillo at both the state and federal level when it comes to bills that affect the local community.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW :