The Amarillo College Master Chorale will salute Veterans with a show of uplifting and patriotic music Saturday night at Polk United Methodist Church.

Chorale Artistic Director Nathaniel J. Fryml.

Songs will include Yankee Doodle, The Battle Hymn of the Republic and more.

The show starts at 5 pm and veterans get in free.

For ticket information go to http://www.actx.edu/amarillomasterchorale/