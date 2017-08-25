Amarillo Man Sentenced In Drug Conspiracy

A local man will spend the next 10 years behind bars for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

43-year old, Juan “Johnny” Rodriguez Galindo, of Amarillo was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

Last week 32-year-old, Isaias Perez-Benito, of Amarillo was sentenced to 17 years, and 32-year-old, Dusty Lee Stowers, of Friona was sentenced to 9 years for their part in the drug conspiracy.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the D.E.A. conducted the investigation into the distribution conspiracy involving suspects in Amarillo, Plainview, Lubbock, and several other cities in the Texas Panhandle.

A total of 10 pounds of meth, nine firearms, and nearly $20,000 in cash was seized in the operations.

All three will serve their sentences in federal prison.