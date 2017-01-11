Amarillo League of Women Voters on Needs of Baby Boomers

A program held by The Amarillo League of Women Voters Wednesday addressed what one Amarillo entity is doing to prepare for the future needs of our aging population. Guest speaker Robert Smith, vice president of Baptist Community Services.

Smith also talked about the building program known as Vision 2020, the changes underway at the Park Central campus, the BCS Arbors rehabilitation facility and eldercare in general designed to meet the needs of aging Baby Boomers.

Sylvia Perkins, program director with the league addressed why this program was needed and a main issue facing seniors.