Amarillo League of Women Voters Luncheon Spotlights Work of Potter County Constables

The Amarillo League of Women Voters monthly luncheon put a spotlight on the role of constables in county government. Speakers for the event, Potter County Constables Idella Jackson of Precinct 4 and Georgia Estrada, who serves Precinct 2 spoke about the day-to-day duties of their jobs, the training required and Jackson added how the image and role of the office have changed.

The position of constable is provided for in the Texas Constitution and are fully empowered peace officers. This includes both civil and criminal investigative duties.

The group’s questions ranged from what their daily duties are, to what type of training and education is required for the position. When asked about funding for their departments Constable Jackson responded with recent accolades from the Potter County Commissioners Court.

Jackson said that due to the effectiveness of the constable force they hope to add auxiliary officers to each precinct in the near future.