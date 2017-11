On this week’s Amarillo ISD School Board Meeting Agenda, an action will be made on the purchase of properties will be taken and the approval of an architect and engineer will be taken for the Palo Duro High school Tennis Court will take place. For the full agenda list, click the link to be sent to the AISD Website.

https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicItemDownload.aspx?mk=50265484&fn=agenda.pdf