Passport to success was the theme of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce banquet Thursday night. Raymond Gaitan president of the group said the mission of the chamber is to promote economic and social growth, not just in the Hispanic community but also throughout the city. Guest speaker for the event was Jorge Calvo, an Emmy award winner for journalism. Born in Mexico City, he went on to graduate from West Texas A & M University. The topic of his presentation was youth pursuing their dreams with passion and the generation before acting as mentors and guides to success. The chamber has been working in the city for 30 years and besides the annual banquet, they put on the area’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration, The Clasico Golf Tournament and in October during Hispanic Heritage month, The Flavors Mariachi Festival.