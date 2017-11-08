Amarillo Fire Department Handles Residential Blaze

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence located at 827 South Mississippi around 6:30 Tuesday night.

The first unit on scene reported smoke coming from the front door of the home.

Once inside Firefighters found a small fire in the back room of the structure. The blaze caused minimal damage to the contents of the home.

As the weather turns cooler the AFD wants to remind all to be aware of the amount and types of material burned in fireplaces and to be cautious of items located around floor and space heaters.