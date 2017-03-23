Amarillo Fire Department Contains House Fire on Osage

By Julie Thompson
|
Mar 23, 5:53 PM

In addition to today’s wildfires, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at noon today. They found a house at 1607 North Osage with fire showing on the northwest corner of the home. Crews knocked down most of the fire outside before heading in. No occupants were inside. The fire had extended into the garage and laundry room, and the attic and roof suffered damage. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office ruled the cause as accidental, possibly due to worn electrical wires. The fire started in the attic before the service wires broke and caught fire to the ground outside. Damages are estimated at $20,000 and the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

Related Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Dallam, Hartley, M...
Hillside to Remain Closed Next Week
Amarillo Police Department Release 2016 Report On ...
Amarillo City Council Approves Extension of Wonder...
Woman Found Dead In Randall County Home
APD Searching for Woman Who May Be Victim of Domes...
Comments